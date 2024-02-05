JOIN US
Manoj Jarange Patil to go on hunger strike from February 10 till Maratha reservation is implemented

Having succeeded in widening the scope of the Maratha reservation, Jarange had gone to his home in the Jalna district after a gap of over five months.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 05:41 IST

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has announced yet another agitation and hunger strike from Feb 10 till the Maratha Reservation is implemented.

Having succeeded in widening the scope of the Maratha reservation by way of issuance of Kunbi certificates and secure benefits under OBC reservation, the activist had gone to his home in Jalna district after a gap of over five months.

Jarange earlier had said that "On the issue of sage-soyare, Marathi term for relatives from the family tree, there seems to be a doubtful stand of the government. The position needs to be clarified or else I would start a hunger strike from 10 February."

On the other hand, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal indicated that he would intensify agitation against the dilution of OBC quota for accommodating Marathas by issuing Kunbi certificates.

More to follow...

(Published 05 February 2024, 05:41 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraOBCChhagan BhujbalMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

