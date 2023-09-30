Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been demanding Maratha reservation, on state-wide tour

The government has also agreed that it would issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam-era recognising them as Kunbis - a move that would enable them to get OBC reservation.

On the other hand, the government has also assured the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh that the OBC quota would not be disturbed.

“I am reaching out to people to explain the issue… I will not sit quietly until the Maratha community gets reservation,” said Jaranage-Patil as he commenced his tour from Antarwali Sarathi in Ambad tehsil of Jalna located on the Dhule-Solapur Road.