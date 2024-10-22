Home
Man's body found in pond in Maharashtra's Thane

The body was fished out from a pond near Patona Pada bus stop in the Yeur area.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 10:34 IST
