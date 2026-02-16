Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man's complaint about Rs 400 crore loot from truck, kidnap and assault fake, say Nashik cops

All seven persons arrested in the case have been released by the Igatpuri court here and action is being mulled against the truck driver for the fake complaint, an official said.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashik

Follow us on :

Follow Us