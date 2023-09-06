Many mandals recreating theme of Raigad Fort 

Many Ganesh mandals across Mumbai metropolitan region are going with the theme of Raigad Fort.
These include the Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja and Andhericha Raja.
One of the strongest forts in the Deccan Plateau and known as ‘Gibraltar of the East’ or ‘Durg Raj’, the King of Forts, it was from here the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the “Hindavi-swarajya” or self-rule of the Hindu people.
This year marks the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) is one of the most revered figures in India.
Shivaji Maharaj died on 3 April 1680, aged 50, in this fort. In 1765, the fort was the location of an armed campaign by the British East India Company. Finally, on 9 May 1818, the grand fort was looted and destroyed by the Britishers.
The Raigad Fort - which rises 820 metres (2,700 ft) above sea level in the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges - comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).