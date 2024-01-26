Maratha qouta agitation: Jarange-Patil gives 24-hr ultimatum to Maharashtra govt

Navi Mumbai: As the Maratha reservation demand protests came to the doorsteps of Mumbai, Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the agitation, gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Maharashtra government for issuance of notification on his demands which include immediate halt of recruitment till the Supreme Court decides on the curative petition and free education for boys on the lines of free KG-to-PG education for girl child.

For now, Jarange-Patil is camping in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai and has asked the government to work overnight and come out with solutions as designed by 12:00 pm on Saturday else he would march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Jarange-Patil waved saffron flags, national tricolour and a mace amid cheers from the crowd, which is camping at the AMPC in Navi Mumbai.

Hundreds of activists took trains from the stations in Navi Mumbai and reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

“So far, 54 lakh Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi records have been found during the scrutiny over the months. The government says that 37 lakh certificates have been issued. The government must give us the details,” Jarange-Patil said.

The face of the Maratha reservation campaign demanded that the government must halt recruitment. “The government must suspend recruitment till the Supreme Court decides on the curative petition. Even if they want to undertake reservations, vacancies for Marathas must be kept,” he said.