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Maratha quota: Activist Manoj Jarange ends fast after talks with govt delegation

Jarange sat under a scorching summer sun on Saturday, putting pressure on the Maharashtra government, whose representatives submitted the 12-point proposal to him with an appeal to end the strike.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 01:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHunger strikeMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

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