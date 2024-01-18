Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange committed to march to Mumbai

Mumbai: Hours before the Mumbai leg of the protests to step up demand for Maratha reservation, the face of the campaign Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday said that he was committed to come to the financial capital and would not fall prey to false assurances of the Maharashtra government.

Jarange-Patil, who is based in Jalna, is expected to start on January 20 and reach Mumbai even as a delegation of emissaries of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to pacify him.

“I am coming to Mumbai on 20 January…either way…if we get reservation we will carry sweets and flowers with us to Mumbai, if we do not get reservation we will come back with reservation from Mumbai. It is our final fight,” Jarange-Patil told reporters in his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district.