JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange committed to march to Mumbai

A delegation of emissaries of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to pacify him though
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 15:18 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Hours before the Mumbai leg of the protests to step up demand for Maratha reservation, the face of the campaign Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday said that he was committed to come to the financial capital and would not fall prey to false assurances of the Maharashtra government.

Jarange-Patil, who is based in Jalna, is expected to start on January 20 and reach Mumbai even as a delegation of emissaries of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to pacify him. 

“I am coming to Mumbai on 20 January…either way…if we get reservation we will carry sweets and flowers with us to Mumbai, if we do not get reservation we will come back with reservation from Mumbai. It is our final fight,” Jarange-Patil told reporters in his village  Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district. 

“Every time before we intensify our agitation, the government approaches us with different proposals trying to fool and trap the community. We have decided that we will stick to our plans,” Jarange-Patil said. 

Shivba Sanghatana founder also cautioned the government against using any force to stop the Marathas marching from all over the state to Mumbai. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 January 2024, 15:18 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra NewsManoj Jarange

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT