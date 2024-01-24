Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil set to enter Mumbai

Jarange-Patil had left his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district and was moving towards Mumbai in a huge procession.

As of now, Jarange-Patil is in the hill station of Lonavala and is expected to enter Mumbai on Friday morning.

In Mumbai, they would launch an indefinite protest.

Jarange-Patil has claimed that that around 54 lakh Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi records have been found and the government must immediately issue certificates to them.

Kunbi is a sub-caste of the Marathas and comes under the OBCs - and issuance of certificates would enable them to get reservation in jobs and education.

As he crossed Pune district, Jarange-Patil reiterated that many members of the Maratha community belong to the agrarian Kunbi community. “These persons and their descendants should be given the Kunbi caste certificates immediately," he said.

It may be recalled, the Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti government had assured that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature would be held which would ensure that the Maratha community get reservation.

It may be mentioned, Jarange-Patil has held two rounds of hunger strike at Jalna district and withdrew the fast-unto-death only after the government assured that the Marathas would get reservation. He had also travelled in length and breadth of the state in multiple rounds to garner support.

“Reservation has been denied to Marathas since the last 70 years but now time has come to get reservation,” said Jarange-Patil.