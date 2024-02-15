Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s health condition worsens

The emotional scenes from Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, where he Jarange-Patil is undertaking a fast-unto-death, and the reports of protests is coming as a major cause of concern for the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the government of having failed to address the issue.

“As we have assured earlier, I reiterate that we are committed to give a reservation which would pass the legal test. My request is that while the agitation can continue, he must not do anything that would impact his health. The government is sympathetic to the cause,” said industries minister Uday Samant.

“There is no going back now,” Jarange-Patil’s team posted on X.

His condition weakened further as he stopped taking medicines. However, at the request of saints, Patil sipped some water.