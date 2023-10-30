Maratha quota agitation turns violent in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s otherwise peaceful Maratha reservation agitation turned violent on Monday with Beed in Marathwada region emerging as the epicentre where the houses and offices of people’s representatives were targeted and torched even as protestors targeted of state transport buses, burnt of tyres on roads blocking the traffic and pelted stones at offices of political parties.

Though Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil - who is spearheading the agitation and his hunger strike entered the sixth day - has appealed for peace and asked protestors not to take such steps, the situation seemed to go out of control in Beed and neighbouring areas. "Don't engage in violence, arson or take extreme steps," he said.

The MSRTC, the state transport company, stopped services in some of the areas of the Marathwada region, because its buses too were targeted.