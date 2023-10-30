Maratha quota agitation turns violent in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s otherwise peaceful Maratha reservation agitation turned violent on Monday with Beed in Marathwada region emerging as the epicentre where the houses and offices of people’s representatives were targeted and torched even as protestors targeted of state transport buses, burnt of tyres on roads blocking the traffic and pelted stones at offices of political parties.
Though Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil - who is spearheading the agitation and his hunger strike entered the sixth day - has appealed for peace and asked protestors not to take such steps, the situation seemed to go out of control in Beed and neighbouring areas. "Don't engage in violence, arson or take extreme steps," he said.
The MSRTC, the state transport company, stopped services in some of the areas of the Marathwada region, because its buses too were targeted.
The office of the Majalgaon municipality too was targeted and fire was reported in a part at the time of going to Press. The Beed municipality office too was pelted with stones.
The NCP office in Beed has been torched.
In the morning, the house of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, who represents Majalgaon, was torched, however, he is safe.
The office of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and house of his uncle and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a Shiv Sena leader, too was set afire.
The protestors also vandalised the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
In Beed, another incident was reported where former minister Jaydattaji Kshirsagar's office was also set ablaze in Beed. While Kshirsagar is from the Shiv Sena,
Majority of the untoward incidents were reported from Marathwada region, which is now the epicentre of the movement.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reviewed the situation, expressed concern over the violence and assured that the government plans to give the reservation in two phases - by way of issuance of Kunbi caste certificates and then the overall Maratha community for which a curative petition has been filed in the Supreme Court.
“Jarange-Patil, his team and the Sakal Maratha Samaj would be to ensure that the protest does not go violent,” said CM Shinde.
In a related development, a delegation of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi called on Governor Ramesh Bais and sought his intervention on the issue and urged for calling a special session of the Maharashtra legislature.
Jalna’s District Collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal and Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade held discussions with Jarange-Patil, who is undertaking fast-unto-death at Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil, which has prohibited politicians from entering the protest site.
Solanke is purportedly heard saying in a viral video: “… the issue (the quota demand and the 40-day deadline for the state government to implement it) has become a child's game” - a statement that has not gone down well among the protestors.
Reacting to the incident, Solanke, who is from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, said: “I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire.” He went on to add that there is no point targeting people’s representatives as they are sympathetic to the cause of Maratha reservation.
Later the office of the NCP was also targeted by the protesters.
The NCP has condemned the arson and blamed it as a failure of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio. "This is the failure of the triple engine government in Maharashtra. Today, the MLA's house is set on fire... what is the Home Minister doing? It is their responsibility,” Baramati MP and NCP National Working President Supriya Sule said.
In a related development, BJP leader Laxman Pawar resigned as the MLA from Georai and sent his resignation to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Earlier, Shiv Sena’s Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, tendered the resignation NCP’s Atul Benke, the MLA for Junnar, said he was ready to resign.
Hundreds of Maratha community members also gathered at the Dhule-Solapur highway on Monday morning and blocked the highway by burning tyres on the road.
Due to stone pelting on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in a few districts, the MSRTC decided to stop the services in nine districts of the state which are mostly in Marathwada.
Security was beefed up across Maharashtra particularly around the residences and offices of MLAs and MPs. Several top leaders have altered their engagements in view of the developing situation.
A small hotel in Dhule-Solapur Road too was targeted by protestors.
Targeting Fadnavis, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said: “When Rome was burning that time, its king Nero was busy playing flute. The same way, Fadnavis is busy in election campaign in Chhattisgarh’s when Maratha youths are on road and fighting for reservations”.