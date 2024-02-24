JOIN US
maharashtra

Maratha quota agitation face Manoj Jarange-Patil launches another wave of protests

From Saturday onwards, every day rasta rokos would be held, however, it has been timed in such a way that the students appearing for board examinations are not put to inconvenience.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 12:29 IST

Mumbai: Into the 15th day of his fast-unto-death, Manoj Jarange-Patil intensified his agitation as rasta-rokos were held at various places in Maharashtra even as his core team would meet on Sunday and discuss crucial issues in taking the protests ahead. 

Jarange-Patil now faces a  major challenge as some of his one-time associates - Ajay Maharaj Baraskar and Sangeeta Wankhede - had spoken out against the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who has emerged as a face of the Maratha reservation campaign.

From Saturday onwards, every day rasta rokos would be held, however, it has been timed in such a way that the students appearing for board examinations are not put to inconvenience. 

“I have been undertaking fast for a fortnight but the government does not seem to show concern,” he said. 

Jarange-Patil is undertaking his fourth hunger strike in six months. 

“Some police officials are deliberately filing cases against Maratha agitators for holding rasta roko. If such a thing happens, the agitators should immediately alert me,” Jarange-Patil told his supporters. 

(Published 24 February 2024, 12:29 IST)
