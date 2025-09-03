<p>Mumbai: The Maratha-vs-OBC reservation issue in Maharashtra has led to fissures in the Maha Yuti government - and it came out in open when veteran politician and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal boycotted the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. </p><p>The development comes a day after the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government agreed to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer, which for Marathwada region accepts Marathas as Kunbis, enabling them reservation under the OBC category, besides agreeing on a time-frame of two months to examine legal issues for a blanket order of similar nature across the state. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, has not commented on the issue so far. </p><p>Bhujbal attended the pre-Cabinet meeting of the NCP presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.</p><p>Later, he was seen walking out of the Sahyadri Guest House at Malabar Hill. </p><p>After the Cabinet meeting, the NCP leadership met at Deogiri, the official bungalow of Pawar. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, said that they will meet Bhujbal and explain the position of the government. </p><p>The 77-year-old Bhujbal, who hails from the Mali-OBC community, is the founder President of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. </p><p>In fact, before the government accepted the demands of Manoj Jarange-Patil, Bhujbal had asserted that Marathas and Kunbis are not the same and there are judgements of the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court to support his claim. </p><p>Reacting to the development, Jarange-Patil, who is recuperating in a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said: “That Bhujbal is unhappy means that the GR is good.”</p><p>Meanwhile, several OBC leaders have expressed reservations about the decision of the government. “The decision is anti-Constitutional and anti-people,” said Prof Laxman Hake, who heads the OBC Sangharsh Sena. </p><p>He also tore a copy of the GR of the Maharashtra government while there have been protests across the state where copies of the GR were torn and burnt. </p><p>Bhujbal is seeking legal advice and OBC groups may move court against the order of the State government.</p>