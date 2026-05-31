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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange ends agitation after Maharashtra govt gives 12-point proposal

Jarange Patil had began his indefinite hunger strike at 10 am on Saturday at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Jalna district.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 01:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHunger strikeMaratha reservationMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

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