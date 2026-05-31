Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange ends agitation after Maharashtra govt gives 12-point proposal

<p>Mumbai: Amid fast-paced developments, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange</a> Patil - who leads the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maratha-reservation">Maratha reservation</a> campaign - ended his fast-unto-death post midnight on Sunday after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government handed over a 12-point proposal addressing key demands related to Maratha reservation.</p><p>Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha issues and BJP MLC Prasad Lad, a close aide of the Chief Minister, are leading the talks for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government.</p><p>Jarange Patil had began his indefinite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hunger-strike">hunger strike</a> at 10 am on Saturday at Antarwali Sarati, his native village in Jalna district, in an open field under scorching Sun.</p>.'Those in power taking cruel agnipariksha': Manoj Jarange to launch fast unto death after talks with Maharashtra govt fail.<p>Ending the fast, Jarange Patil said the government agreed to issue certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records already identified. He said the government would display the records at gram panchayat offices, while divisional commissioners would oversee implementation.</p><p>Jarange Patil also gave the government a one-month ultimatum to withdraw police cases registered against Maratha protesters.</p><p>Besides, he has also sought the creation of a ministry for the Maratha community, similar to the one for the Other Backward Classes.</p><p>He also demanded that the state government immediately implement the Satara, Aundh and other gazettes, validate already issued caste certificates, and drop police cases registered against Maratha protesters during previous agitations. </p><p>After the activist ended his fast, he was taken to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further medical examination and treatment.</p>