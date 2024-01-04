Maratha quota: No Kunbi records in Antarwali Sarathi

As far as Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is leading the campaign, is concerned, no Kunbi records were found related to him either in Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna or Matera in Beed, from where he hails.

“We have checked different records but unfortunately no records have been found of Manoj Jarange-Patil,” said Chandrakant Shelke, tehsildar of Ambad.

However, reacting to the development, Jarange-Patil said, “What can I do (if Kunbi records of my family are not found)? I have committed myself to the campaign. The agitation for the community continues.”