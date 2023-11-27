Maratha vs OBC reservation issue intensifies in Maharashtra

The Dhangar community - the traditional nomadic shepherds - who get 3.5 per cent reservation in education and jobs under Nomadic Tribes (C) category, are demanding that they be placed under Scheduled Tribes, which get 7 per cent reservation. The Dhangar leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "topographical error" has deprived them in Maharashtra to get benefits under ST category like some other states. The Dhangars are planning a big morcha in Nagpur coinciding with the session.

The Muslim community too have been demanding revival of the 5 per cent quota. Maharashtra state Congress working president Naseem Khan has been demanding restoration of quota for Muslims for the last several years. Now All India Ulema Board (AIUB), which recently met in Pune, also formally made a similar demand with Saleem Sarang, the chief of AIUB’s Wakf wing, threatening to take on the streets like Marathas and Dhangars.

Bhujbal has demanded that a five member panel, headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd), which is known as the Shinde Committee, be scrapped. The committee was set to define the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for giving Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community who (or whose ancestors) were referred to as Kunbis in Nizam-era documents.

On the other hand, Jarange-Patil has accused Bhujbal of making casteist comments.

In a related development, a photo of Rishikesh Bedre-Patil, a close confidante of Jarange-Patil who was arrested by the police for the September 1 clashes between the police and protestors demanding reservation for Marathas at Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district, has appeared with several politicians in the state.