Marathas, OBCs scaling up agitation

According to him, a handful of people have been given a supari (contract) to speak against him and post on social media platforms.

“They are from both the government side and the opposition side…in fact they are jealous…Marathas are behind me and I am behind the Marathas,” said Jarange-Patil.

“But from now onwards, if they don’t stop their antics, then I will reveal their names along with their parties and leaders,” warned Jarange-Patil.

On 26 January, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government widened the scope of Maratha reservation by way of issuance of Kunbi certificates and secure benefits under OBC quota by defining ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree.