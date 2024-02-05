Marathas, OBCs scaling up agitation

Mumbai: Amid the burning issue involving Marathas-vs-OBCs reservation in Maharashtra, both sides are scaling up the protests with Manoj Jarange-Patil announcing another agitation and hunger strike from 10 February even as Chhagan Bhujbal indicated of a revolution.
“I am starting another agitation and hunger strike from 10 February onwards. As promised the government needs to immediately implement the draft agreed on 27 January in Navi Mumbai,” Jarange-Patil said in Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district.
According to him, a handful of people have been given a supari (contract) to speak against him and post on social media platforms.
“They are from both the government side and the opposition side…in fact they are jealous…Marathas are behind me and I am behind the Marathas,” said Jarange-Patil.
“But from now onwards, if they don’t stop their antics, then I will reveal their names along with their parties and leaders,” warned Jarange-Patil.
On 26 January, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government widened the scope of Maratha reservation by way of issuance of Kunbi certificates and secure benefits under OBC quota by defining ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree.
Jarange-Patil also said that so far 57 lakh Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi records have been found during the survey over the months. “This, I am sure, would touch 60 lakh. It has taken 75 years to do it,” he said, adding that 36 lakh caste certificates have been issued. “What we want is the speedy implementation on multiple issues,” he said.
On the other hand, Bhujbal, an NCP leader and OBC stalwart, who had resigned as state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister - though it has not been accepted - has taken a hard stance against his own government. “There is a discrimination against OBCs in the state,” he said, adding that the last OBC Elgar Mahasabha in Ahmednagar would prove to be a seed for bigger revolution.
Kunbis form a sub-caste of the Maratha and covered under OBCs - and thus the certificates would enable them to get reservation in jobs and education. The OBCs fear the potential loss of benefits.