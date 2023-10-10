Marathas will 'not sit idle' if they are denied reservation, warns activist Manoj Jarange

"In fact, the cabinet could have passed a proposal and given reservation, but they said this could not have survived (legal scrutiny). We have given 40 days to them instead of 30 days. But after the end of this duration, the community will not sit idle," said Jarange at a rally organized by the Sakal Maratha Samaj at Yeola, the assembly constituency of state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, in Nashik district.