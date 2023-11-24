Marathas will not stop until they get quota: Jarange

He has learnt that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature has been extended till December 29, the activist said, adding, "I think it was extended because of the Maratha reservation issue, which is good news for us."

Without naming Bhujbal, Jarange claimed that he had received information that the NCP leader's associates tore up banners of Jarange's rally at Yeola.

"I ask Ajit Pawar to reprimand him. Do not force us to speak against him. If he does not stop, we will also have to give up our peaceful approach," the activist said.

Bhujbal, an NCP leader, has been criticising Jarange while stressing that the Marathas should not be given reservation in the existing quota for the Other Backward Classes.