Marathas would get reservation for sure: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: As Manoj Jarange-Patil launched yet another phase of a massive outreach programme, the Jalna-based activist - who has become the face of Maratha reservation campaign - asserted the community that they would get quota for sure.
“We have been asking for reservation for 70 years. Now it is 100 per cent assured that we will get what we want. it is just a matter of days,” Jarange-Patil said as he started the state-wide tour from Dharashiv district.
“The government has assured us that we are going to get it,” said Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is undertaking the campaign under the umbrella of Sakal Maratha Samaj Maharashtra Rajya.
Jarange-Patil’s outreach comes at a time when a Maratha vs OBC situation is brewing up in the state, and differences in the Eknath Shinde-led government has surfaced.
During the November 15 to 23 campaign, Jarange-Patil is slated to visit Thane on 21 November, the home district of CM Shinde, who had assured Maratha reservation.
Jarange-Patil on November 19, would visit the historic Raigad Fort, where the legendary Maratha warrior Shivaji laid the foundation of the ‘Hindavi-Swaraj’ or self rule of Hindu people.
Shivaji was coronated in the Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674. His 350th anniversary celebrations are being held across Maharashtra.