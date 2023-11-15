Marathas would get reservation for sure: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: As Manoj Jarange-Patil launched yet another phase of a massive outreach programme, the Jalna-based activist - who has become the face of Maratha reservation campaign - asserted the community that they would get quota for sure.

“We have been asking for reservation for 70 years. Now it is 100 per cent assured that we will get what we want. it is just a matter of days,” Jarange-Patil said as he started the state-wide tour from Dharashiv district.

“The government has assured us that we are going to get it,” said Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is undertaking the campaign under the umbrella of Sakal Maratha Samaj Maharashtra Rajya.