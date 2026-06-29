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Homeindiamaharashtra

Marathi mandatory in Maharashtra schools; violators may face cancellation of recognition: Minister

Schools must also appoint qualified Marathi teachers and that compliance would be monitored through regular inspections, he said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsMarathiMaharashtraSchools

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