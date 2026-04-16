Marathi Vidnyan Parishad to celebrate its 60th anniversary next week

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-headquartered Marathi Vidnyan Parishad (MVP), one of India’s most respected science communication movements—which saw the leadership of legendary academicians and scientists like MN Gogate, B M Udgaonkar, Jayant Narlikar and Vasant Gowarikar and Prabhakar Deodhar — will complete 60 years of its inspiring journey on April 24 2026. </p><p>Over the past six decades, the MVP has played a pioneering role in promoting scientific temper, disseminating scientific knowledge in the Marathi language, and nurturing curiosity about science among students, teachers, and the general public across Maharashtra.</p><p>"From its very inception, Marathi Vidnyan Parishad adopted a clear and purposeful mission: to popularise science, encourage rational thinking, and cultivate an informed and scientifically aware society. Through lectures, workshops, science exhibitions, publications, and educational programmes, the Parishad has created a vibrant platform where scientists, teachers, students, and citizens can interact and engage with scientific ideas and discoveries,” said Suhas B Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, National Centre for Science Communicators.</p><p>“Over the decades, these and many other committed scientists, educators, and volunteers helped Marathi Vidnyan Parishad grow into a vibrant science movement. Their collective efforts ensured that the organisation remained deeply connected to society while maintaining scientific integrity and intellectual rigor,” said Naik-Satam, a science communicator and space science educator. </p>.The song every Marathi kid knows: 'Nach re mora' and Asha Bhosle's legacy .<p>“One of the Parishad’s most important contributions has been its dedication to science communication in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marathi-language">Marathi</a>. By publishing books, magazines, and educational material in the regional language, the organisation has helped bridge the gap between complex scientific knowledge and public understanding. For thousands of readers and students, these publications have served as an entry point into the fascinating world of science,” he added.</p><p>The MVP has also organised numerous science exhibitions, public lectures, science fairs, and workshops, bringing science into schools, colleges, and communities across Maharashtra. These initiatives encourage curiosity, questioning, and experimentation, helping young minds develop a scientific outlook.</p><p>MVP President J B Joshi seeks to expand its outreach to younger generations, encourage innovation in science communication, and build stronger collaborations with educational institutions, research organisations, and industry. </p><p>According to him, scientific knowledge must reach every section of society and inspire citizens to think critically, question assumptions, and appreciate the power of evidence-based reasoning.</p>