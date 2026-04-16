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Marathi Vidnyan Parishad to celebrate its 60th anniversary next week

Over the past six decades, the MVP has played a pioneering role in promoting scientific temper, disseminating scientific knowledge in the Marathi language
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 04:27 IST
India NewsMumbaiMarathi

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