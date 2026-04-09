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'Mark of respect': Congress withdraws from Baramati bypoll, clears path for Sunetra Pawar

'As a mark of respect (for Ajit Pawar) the Congress will not contest the by-election,' AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraBypollssunetra pawar

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