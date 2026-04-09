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Massive smuggling racket busted at Mumbai airport: DRI nabs 24 women with gold worth Rs 37 crore

The women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, and it shows a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security, the official pointed out.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:45 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraGoldSmugglingChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

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