MCA chief Amol Kale passes away in US

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Amol Kale, the president of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), passed away following a heart attack in New York.

Kale was also a trustee of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams.

Kale witnessed India’s thrilling win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup from the stadium on Sunday.

Kale took from former cricketer Sandeep Patil to become the MCA president in 2022 in a tightly-contested election.