MCA chief Amol Kale passes away in US

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Amol Kale, the president of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), passed away following a heart attack in New York.
Kale was also a trustee of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams.
Kale witnessed India’s thrilling win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup from the stadium on Sunday.
Kale took from former cricketer Sandeep Patil to become the MCA president in 2022 in a tightly-contested election.
He contested the polls from the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar Group.
A businessman from Nagpur, he is considered close to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Dr Jitendra Awhad posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Heard the sad news of the demise of #AmolKale, President of Mumbai Cricket Association. Good Organiser and a Cricket lover…. Amol… this was not your age to say goodbye to the world. It’s a personal loss to me.”
Published 10 June 2024, 12:34 IST