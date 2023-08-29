MDL's Project 17A stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' to be launched on September 1

The fourth stealth guided missile frigate of Project 17A 'Mahendragiri' will be launched in Mumbai on September 1, marking a major step in India’s defence indigenisation programme.

A Nilgiri-class frigate - Mahendragiri - is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2027.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The ship is being built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.