'Mera baap gaddar hai' should be written on Shrikant Shinde's forehead, says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that 'my father is a traitor' should be written on the forehead of Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shrikant is the sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency near Mumbai.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil in Ghatkopar area here on Wednesday, Chaturvedi referred to the 1975 film Deewar.