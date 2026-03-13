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Merchant navy captain from Mumbai stranded in Strait of Hormuz due to West Asia crisis

His wife Nilpa said, 'My husband is commanding a merchant vessel…they have 36 lakh cylinders on board. The ship has 33 crew members on board.'
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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