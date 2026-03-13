<p>Mumbai: A merchant navy captain, who hails from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, is stranded with his ship carrying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> and a 33-member crew in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> due to the war situation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> that has affected the most-busiest energy corridor of the world. </p><p>Capt Virendra Vishwakarma, however, is in touch with his family members - wife Nilpa, daughter Nirvi and son Vedansh - who are based in the Dahisar East western suburbs of Mumbai. </p><p>The vessel has 36 lakh domestic LPG cylinders on board. </p><p>“My husband is commanding a merchant vessel…they have 36 lakh cylinders on board. The ship has 33 crew members on board,” his wife Nilpa said.</p><p>“He has told us about the situation…they could see projectiles flying here and there,” she said, adding that they are in touch with the shipping company. </p><p>“The ship has enough rations on board,” he said. </p><p>She said that he has been at sea for three months and on 2 May was on the Oman coast when the war between US-Israel and Iran intensified. </p><p>During a video call, Capt Vishwakarma told his wife that they were told naval convoys will escort the vessels out. “We could see missiles being fired…being intercepted…it's disturbing mental peace,” he said. </p><p>The ship is destined for Deendayal Port, formerly known as Kandla Port in the Kutch district of Gujarat.</p><p>“I am praying that my husband and his crew reach home safely. I haven’t slept for days. My two children and I communicate over WhatsApp audio and video calls. Only an Internet connection is available on the vessel, and it sometimes does not work,” said Nilpa. </p>