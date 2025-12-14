<p>Mumbai: Amid excitement, fenzy and cheers, iconic Argentinian footballer and World Cup-winning captain Lionel Andrés "Leo" Messi on Sunday kicked off <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/inquiry-panel-members-inspect-salt-lake-stadium-take-stock-of-damage-after-messi-event-chaos-3830581">Project Mahadeva</a>, a state-wide youth football talent hunt and development scheme.</p><p>The event was held at the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium off the Marine Drive aka Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road in Mumbai. </p><p>Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi got a thunderous applause as he entered the cricket stadium. </p><p>Project Mahadeva is the brainchild of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p>.Angry football fans speak out | Lionel Messi in Kolkata.<p>“It is an honour to welcome you…you are mentoring 60 kids…they will dominate football ground in 2034 and take the centrestage of football…you had a clinic with 60 budding players…one day you will find them playing in FIFA,” said Fadnavis amid thunderous applause.</p><p>Earlier, Messi presented his iconic No. 10 jersey to Fadnavis, who was visibly excited. </p><p>Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis clicked selfies with the football legend. </p><p>Among those present include cricketing icon and Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar, professional footballer and former India captain Sunil Chhetri, actor Ajay Devgn, actor and fitness icon Tiger Shroff.</p><p>38-year-old Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, landed in Mumbai on Sunday morning.</p><p>Tendulkar presented the Argentina star with the former's iconic No. 10 jersey who also donned the No. 10 jersey as a footballer with 500-plus goals. </p><p>“We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment and above all, he's loved so much because of his humility, the person that he is, and on behalf of Mumbikers and Indians, I'd like to wish him and his family the very best of health and happiness,” said the Master Blaster, who is a Mumbaikar. </p><p>The Argentine superstar later presented an Argentina jersey to Chhetri and hugged him, a moment that resonated deeply with Indian football fans.</p><p>Before the formal event, Messi was seen playing with the budding footballers. </p><p>Project Mahadeva is an ambitious grassroots football initiative aimed at reviving and strengthening the football ecosystem in Maharashtra. Conceived as a long-term development programme, it focuses on identifying talent at the district and rural levels, providing scientific training, quality coaching, and structured competition. </p><p>The project seeks to bridge the gap between school-level football and professional leagues by creating a clear pathway for young players. </p><p>With emphasis on fitness, discipline and modern football techniques, Project Mahadeva aspires to make Maharashtra a major talent hub for Indian football in the coming years.</p><p>To make the programme functional at the grassroots level, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state School Education Department, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA), Western India Football Association (WIFA), and Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF).</p>