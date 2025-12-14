Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Messi launches Project Mahadeva in Mumbai

Project Mahadeva is an ambitious grassroots football initiative aimed at reviving and strengthening the football ecosystem in Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 14:49 IST
India NewsFootballMaharashtraMessi

Follow us on :

Follow Us