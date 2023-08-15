Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Case against 10 persons for cheating businessman of Rs 10.03 cr

Last Updated 15 August 2023, 05:31 IST

The Thane police have registered a case against 10 persons for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 10.03 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly lured businessman Nilesh Sambare, who runs the Jijau social organisation and is the founder of a construction company, and his firm to purchase a land at Vadhavan in Palghar district, where a port is coming up, as per the FIR.

The accused also assured the businessman of a partnership in a renowned business firm and allegedly took money from him, the FIR said.

The Naupada police registered a case on August 10 against the accused under relevant provisions, an official said, adding no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

(Published 15 August 2023, 05:31 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

