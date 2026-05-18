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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A self-styled godman murdered a woman after a failed rape attempt and later killed her male friend during rituals in Maharashtra.
Key facts
• Victim background
The 25-year-old woman was a private firm employee facing family disputes and job issues. She visited the ashram with a male friend for Shani Amavasya rituals.
• Failed assault leads to murder
After rituals, the godman attempted to sexually assault the woman on a motorcycle. When she resisted, he strangled her to death with a cloth and placed a stone on her body.
• Second victim killed
The godman returned to the ashram and murdered the woman's male friend with an iron rod, dumping his body in a secluded area.
• Arrest and evidence
Police recovered a saffron handkerchief near the second body, leading to the godman's arrest. He confessed during interrogation and faces charges under BNS sections 103 and 238.
Key statistics
340km
Distance from Mumbai to crime location
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 May 2026, 13:52 IST