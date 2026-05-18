A self-styled godman murdered a woman after a failed rape attempt and later killed her male friend during rituals in Maharashtra.

Key facts

• Victim background The 25-year-old woman was a private firm employee facing family disputes and job issues. She visited the ashram with a male friend for Shani Amavasya rituals.

• Failed assault leads to murder After rituals, the godman attempted to sexually assault the woman on a motorcycle. When she resisted, he strangled her to death with a cloth and placed a stone on her body.

• Second victim killed The godman returned to the ashram and murdered the woman's male friend with an iron rod, dumping his body in a secluded area.