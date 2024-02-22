MVA creating confusion about Maratha quota bill: Shiv Sena

Thane: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and its leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were misleading citizens of Maharashtra about the Maratha quota bill passed unanimously in the state legislature on February 20, a spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

While all the parties supported the bill in the House, opposition leaders outside were passing remarks that were causing confusion among people, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said.

The bill was tabled in the House after a lot of study and deliberations, he claimed.