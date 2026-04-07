<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-pawar">Rohit Pawar</a> on Tuesday met Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date over the probe into the air crash that killed then NCP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, and said he was informed that the Zero FIR registered by him has been forwarded to the state CID.</p>.<p>He requested Date to ensure a thorough and unbiased probe into the January 28 plane crash in Baramati, he told reporters.</p>.<p>He met Date as there was confusion over whether the First Investigation Report registered by him in Karnataka had been formally accepted by Maharashtra Police or not, said the NCP MLA.</p>.<p>Date told him that the FIR has been sent to the Crime Investigation Department and the further course of action will be decided after a proper inquiry, said Pawar.</p>.Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru alleging conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar’s death.<p>"It looks like the FIR hasn't been (yet) accepted," he added.</p>.<p>The probe into Ajit Pawar's death must examine all angles, including the financial transactions of some persons and other issues raised by social activist Anjali Damania, he further said.</p>.<p>"We want a proper, comprehensive investigation, not a routine inquiry," Pawar said.</p>.<p>The allegation that there was a spike in the financial transactions of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat -- arrested in a rape case last month -- during the period when the air crash took place was needed to be examined by the investigators, he said.</p>.<p>Earlier, alleging that police in Maharashtra were not ready to register an FIR for alleged negligence in connection with the Baramati air crash, Rohit Pawar last month registered a Zero FIR in neighbouring Congress-ruled Karnataka. Such an FIR can be registered regardless of jurisdiction and then transferred to the appropriate agency.</p>