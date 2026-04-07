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Ajit Pawar plane crash: Zero FIR sent to CID, says Rohit Pawar

He met Date as there was confusion over whether the First Investigation Report registered by him in Karnataka had been formally accepted by Maharashtra Police or not, said the NCP MLA.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit PawarFIRCIDRohit Pawar

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