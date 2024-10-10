Ex-Tata employee calls Ratan Tata wonderful human being

<p>Mumbai: Adi Pawari, the 90-year-old former employee of a Tata Group company, on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a wonderful person while expressing grief over his demise.</p><p>Ratan Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the late industrialist will be accorded a state funeral.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manmohan-tata-3227146">RIP Ratan Tata: As tributes pour in, track all updates in our blog</a><br><br>"I remember Naval Tata (Ratan Tata's father) used to stand for the elections (in the company), Jimmy Tata was under me in Tata textile, he was the in-charge of Tata Ahmedabad. There are no words to describe the Tata family," Pawari told PTI Videos at the Parsi Colony in Mumbai.</p>.<p>"He (Ratan Tata) was definitely a wonderful person, he will be in heaven," the former Tata company employee said.</p>.Ratan Tata ensured that victims of 26/11 were honoured.<p>Another Parsi Colony resident, Dayal, said Ratan Tata was a very humble and a great man.</p><p>"It's a loss to the whole community as well as the country. Seventy to seventy five of the profits of Tata companies are donated in charity, I don't think anyone else does that," the senior citizen said. </p>