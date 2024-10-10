Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ex-Tata employee calls Ratan Tata wonderful human being

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the late industrialist will be accorded a state funeral.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsObituaryRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us