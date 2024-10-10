Maharashtra Govt declares day of mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

<p>Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.</p>.<p>There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.</p>.<p>Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.</p>