Middle East-bound containers stranded at JNPA to get ground rent charges waiver for 15 days

JNPA said that the waiver on storage/dwell time charges and reefer plug-in charges for Middle East-bound export containers stranded in port area comes due to geopolitical disturbances.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:19 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 10:19 IST
