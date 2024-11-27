Home
maharashtra

Mild 'tremors' felt in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town; no casualties or damage reported

The tremors, which lasted just for a few seconds, were felt across various parts of the taluka, Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 21:47 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 21:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

