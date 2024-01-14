JOIN US
maharashtra

Milind Deora to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today after quitting Congress

The former Congress leader was miffed with the Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat—which he has represented for several years—for themselves.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 05:00 IST

Former Congress leader Milind Deora, who has quit the grand old party after a 55-year family association, is now set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

He will formally join the outfit post noon today.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time. He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora.

With DHNS, PTI inputs

(Published 14 January 2024, 05:00 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)Milind Deora

