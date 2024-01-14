Milind Deora to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today after quitting Congress

Former Congress leader Milind Deora, who has quit the grand old party after a 55-year family association, is now set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

He will formally join the outfit post noon today.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.