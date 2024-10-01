Home
india

Minor girl going to school with father killed as dumper crashes into motorbike in Mumbai

The incident took place on Film City Road in Goregaon area at 6.45 am, the police said, adding some locals later caught hold of the dumper driver and handed him over to police.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 06:17 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 06:17 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraAccident

