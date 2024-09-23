Minor girl molested by relative in Thane; 2 booked

Thane: Police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man on charges of molesting his cousin brother's 18-month-old daughter in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The child's father has also been booked for threatening his wife after she complained to him about the incident which took place in Bhiwandi area on May 8, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The First Information Report (FIR) did not mention any reason for the delay in filing of the complaint on Sunday.