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Minor girl rape-murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeks capital punishment for accused

He also accused the state and Central governments of passing the buck on each other on implementing the proposed Shakti Act to curb sexual crimes.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtramurderrapeAnil Deshmukh

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