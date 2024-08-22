Minor raped by 21-year-old, first in Mumbai's Andheri, then Gujarat

The girl reportedly returned home after a few days and informed the family of the incident. She also showed them a picture of the man on Instagram, after which the family lodged a complaint at the Vakola police station.

"Case registered against the accused under sections 4, 8 and 12 of POCSO act for kidnapping and rape accused has been arrested," ANI reported the police as saying.

This comes at a time when widespread protests are occurring across India over the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar hospital.

In Maharashtra, too, the recent sexual assault of two minors in Badlapur outraged the people, leading to protests. The Bombay High Court has now taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and will hear the case today.

More to follow...