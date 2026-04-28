<p>Mumbai: As investigations were fast-paced into the suspected ‘lone wolf’ attack in the Mira Road suburbs of Mumbai involving a Muslim man, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Tuesday (April 28) said it appears to be a case of “self-radicalisation” and assured a thorough probe into the incident.</p><p>The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police along with the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate, were leading the investigations. </p>.Pahalgam-like attack in Mumbai: US-returned man stabs 2 security guards for not being able to 'recite Kalma'.<p>The help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been sought. </p><p>On Monday morning, 31-year-old Jaib Zubair Ansari attacked two security guards - Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, who were stationed at the Asmita Grade Mission construction site behind Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road in the Thane district - after asking their religious identity and asking them to recite kalma.</p><p>When the guards refused, Ansari drew a knife and launched a violent attack. After assaulting the guards, Ansari fled the scene.</p><p>However, the Nayanagar police station managed to apprehend the suspect within an hour’s time.</p><p>The documents seized from his house had words like ‘jihad’, ‘Gaza’ and ‘ISIS’, reports said. </p><p>The suspect is a former chemistry and mathematics teacher at a coaching centre. Ansari had studied in the US until 2019 before moving back to India and living alone in a rented flat at the Smita Regency building at Mira Road located less than half-a-kilometre from the incident site. </p><p>Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Home Minister, assured a thorough probe into the incident. </p><p>“This appears to be a case of self-radicalisation. Some books and incriminating material were recovered from the accused's residence. He lived in the US and had recently returned,” Fadnavis told reporters in Solapur. </p><p>“Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was radicalised and had a desire to attack members of the Hindu community in the name of jihad, which led him to carry out this incident,” he added.</p><p>According to Fadnavis, several agencies are examining the matter, and the probe will also look beyond the accused to determine whether any larger network was involved.</p><p>“The case is currently being investigated by the ATS and NIA. The state government is providing full cooperation to these agencies. The scope of the investigation will not be limited to the accused, but it will also investigate the individuals or networks behind his radicalisation. The entire case will be thoroughly investigated to uncover any possible conspiracy,” he added.</p><p>Neighbours said they do not know much about the person.</p><p>“I have no idea what he used to do. Not just me, no one really knows much about him. What happened is very wrong. He has done a very wrong act,” said neighbour Gauhar Ali Khan.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya visited Mira Road and met the victims. “A jihadist tendency has been gaining ground in Maharashtra for some years now,” he said.</p><p>“In the initial interrogation, he was found to be linked to terrorist organisations. The extent of his connections should be investigated. The repetition of the Pulwama incident must not be allowed,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said. </p>