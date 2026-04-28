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Mira Road stabbing: Fadnavis assures thorough probe into 'lone wolf' attack

The Maharashtra CM said that the probe will also look beyond the accused to determine whether any larger network was involved.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNIADevendra FadnavisKnife attackNIA probeAnti Terrorism Squad

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