Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Miss you Dada, void created by Ajit Pawar's tragic death can never be filled: Supriya Sule

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Pune district on January 28.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupriya SuleAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us