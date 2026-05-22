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Missiles, drones and artillery shells to be made in Maharashtra's Shirdi under Rs 10,000 crore push

The sprawling 200-acre facility of the Nibe Group in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Shirdi is buzzing with activity ahead of its formal inauguration.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDronesmissilesmilitary hardwareShirdi

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