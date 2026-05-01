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Missing Link project on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to transform realty landscape

The concept of Mumbai 3.0—comprising peripheral growth zones beyond Navi Mumbai and Panvel—is gaining traction
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMumbai-Pune ExpresswayRealtyRoadsInfrastrcuture

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