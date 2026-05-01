<p>Mumbai: The Missing Link infrastructure project on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-pune-expressway-missing-link-to-be-commissioned-on-maharashtra-day-3983847">Mumbai–Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway </a>is poised to become a game-changer for the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), significantly boosting real estate potential across emerging corridors collectively termed “Mumbai 3.0”.</p><p>Locations such as Karjat, Neral and Lonavala are increasingly coming into focus as high-potential residential and second-home destinations, driven by enhanced connectivity, reduced travel time, and evolving buyer preferences.</p><p>The Missing Link project, designed to bypass the ghat section and cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 20–25 minutes, will not only decongest one of India’s busiest expressways but also unlock new micro-markets along the corridor. Improved accessibility is expected to accelerate infrastructure-led development, encouraging both end-users and investors to explore alternatives beyond the saturated city core.</p>.CIDCO plans massive Integrated Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai to create 'future-ready ecosystem'.<p>With infrastructure acting as a catalyst, Karjat and nearby regions are witnessing a steady influx of real estate activity, particularly in plotted developments, villa communities, and wellness-centric second homes. These locations offer a compelling mix of affordability, natural surroundings, and improving civic infrastructure, making them attractive for both weekend homes and long-term investments.</p><p>Adding a broader industry perspective, Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said: “The Missing Link is a transformational infrastructure milestone that will redefine connectivity between Mumbai and Pune while opening new high-potential growth corridors across the region. By significantly reducing travel time and improving mobility, this project is expected to accelerate demand for emerging destinations within the Mumbai 3.0 growth belt.”</p><p>The concept of Mumbai 3.0—comprising peripheral growth zones beyond Navi Mumbai and Panvel—is gaining traction, especially with large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Navi Mumbai International Airport, and now the Missing Link. Together, these developments are reshaping the real estate narrative, decentralising demand and creating new urban clusters.</p><p>Industry experts believe that as infrastructure improves, demand will shift towards these emerging corridors. With relatively lower entry prices and rising lifestyle aspirations, locations such as Neral, Karjat, Khopoli and Lonavala are well-positioned to benefit from the next wave of real estate growth.</p>