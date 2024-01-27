JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Missing man’s body tied to stone recovered from well in Thane district

Thane: A 32-year-old missing man was found murdered after his body, tied to a stone, was recovered from a well in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Chandraprakash Sureshchandra Lobanshi had been missing since January 20.

Locals at Davdi village in the Dombivali East area alerted the police after spotting a man’s body in a well on Thursday.

The official said the body was tied to a stone and had wounds on the back and neck caused by sharp weapons. It was later identified as that of Lobanshi.

The Manpada police in Dombivali on Friday registered a murder case. Investigations are underway to identify those who committed the murder and the motive behind the crime, said the station house officer of the police station.

(Published 27 January 2024, 10:55 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

