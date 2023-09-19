MLA disqualification proceedings to be neither delayed nor hastened: Maharashtra Speaker

It may be mentioned that the process of disqualification proceedings based on cross-petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led and Eknath Shinde-led groups had commenced last week.

In the May 11 verdict, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud had asked the Speaker to take a call on the disqualification proceedings.

However, because of the delay, the Thackeray-headed group had moved the apex court - after which the fresh order to the Speaker came.

The revolt in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena has changed the political course of Maharashtra.

The June 20, 2022 rebellion in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by Shinde with the help of BJP and the subsequent July 2, 2023 development in the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP, which saw Ajit Pawar switching to the NDA camp and becoming Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis - has led to several legislative complexities.

Shinde, who steers the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, himself faces the disqualification petition.

After the split, of the (then) 56 MLAs, the lion’s share of 40 sided with Shinde and rest 16 with Thackeray, while in Lok Sabha, of the 18 elected from Maharashtra, 13 joined the Shinde-camp and five are with Uddhav.

Later, one MLA was elected under Shiv Sena (UBT) banner.

On February 17, the Election Commission legitimised Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted them the bow and arrow symbol.

On 11 May, the Supreme Court stated that Thackeray's position as Chief Minister cannot be restored as he had resigned before the floor test. However, it had passed strictures on the functioning of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On 8 July, the Maharashtra Legislature secretariat sent notices to 40 MLAs of Shinde-camp and 14 MLAs of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Before the notices, Narwekar had sought and received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India.

When the proceedings commenced on September 14, the Speaker had given time to both sides to submit copies of their responses and rebuttals.