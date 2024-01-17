MLA disqualification row: HC issues notice to Maharashtra Speaker on Shinde faction pleas

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar and the 14 MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray group on petitions filed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena challenging Narwekar’s order to not disqualify the lawmakers.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla also issued notice to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat and directed all the respondents to file their affidavits to the petition.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on February 8.

The petitions filed by Bharat Gogavale, the chief whip of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, against the 14 MLAs said it was challenging the “legality, propriety and correctness” of the January 10 order passed by Speaker Narwekar dismissing the disqualification petitions filed by him against the lawmakers from the rival camp.

Gogavale has sought HC to declare the speaker’s order as bad in law, quash it and disqualify all the 14 MLAs from the Thackeray group-Sena (UBT).

“Issue notice to all respondents. Reply affidavits if any to be filed in advance and copies to be served on the petitioner. Matter to be listed on February 8,” the court said.

The petitions against each of the 14 MLAs were filed on January 12.