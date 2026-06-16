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'MLAs and MPs come and go but party remains': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut amid 'Operation Tiger' speculations

According to reports, some Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are considering switching to the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsSanjay RautShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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