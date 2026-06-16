'MLAs and MPs come and go but party remains': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut amid 'Operation Tiger' speculations

<p>Amid reports of attempts to split his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay%20raut">Sanjay Raut </a>on Tuesday said dismissed the speculation, while lashing out at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>. </p><p>"Hamara din jab aayega, hum dikhayenge party kaise todi jati hai (We will show how parties are split when our days will come)," Raut said. </p><p>According to reports, some Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are considering switching to the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance. </p><p>"I have no information about it. There is no crisis. If any crisis comes, we will handle it," Raut told the media in Delhi. </p>.'Operation Wolf' to counter 'Operation Tiger'? Thackerays on damage-control mode amid fresh buzz of defection.<p>Further, Raut said that his party has a history of waging agitations against various causes for the last 60 years. </p><p>"We have seen many ups and downs in the past. But ours is a cadre-based party. MLAs and MPs come and go but the party remains. We will show how parties are split when our days will come," he said.</p><p>On reports of MP Sanjay Deshmukh meeting Union minister Prataprao Jadhav of the rival Shiv Sena, Raut said a "wrong picture was being painted" of the meeting, while assuring that all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Anil Desai also dismissed the suggestion that some of his colleagues may form a separate group.</p><p>"There is no such thing. A series of meetings have been conducted by Uddhav Thackrey ji in the last one-and-a-half years and everyone (MPs) attended," he said</p><p>"In the last meeting, four of us were there in person while five of them were on video conferencing. They could not come to Matoshree in Mumbai because they had their individual engagements, which were fixed much earlier," Desai added, reiterating that all Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were together.</p><p>The Uddhav Thackeray-ld Shiv Sena (UBT) has declined the reports of "Operation Tiger" launched by ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to poach party MPs. </p><p>Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.</p><p>Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday called a meeting of party MPs. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil -- attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh attended online. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>